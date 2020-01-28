Winter broth
Preparation time : 20 minutes. Cooking time 60 minutes. Peel and chop the carrots and celery into +- 2cm pieces. Cut the red onions into quarters. Heat the olive oil over a medium heat and brown the vegetables in a large pan, stirring them regularly.
For 4-6 servings, you’ll need :
- 3 red onions
- 2 carrots
- 1 small head of celery
- 1 head of garlic
- 500g tomatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 litre vegetable stock (or chicken)
- 1 small green cabbage
- 100g chickpeas, cooked
- ½ bunch fresh thyme, or dried if preferred
- ½ bunch flat-leaved parsley
- Guérande sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, olive oil
Step by step
- Peel and chop the carrots and celery into +- 2cm pieces. Cut the red onions into quarters.
- Heat the olive oil over a medium heat and brown the vegetables in a large pan, stirring them regularly. This step will take +- 20 minutes but is really worth the effort.
- Add the head of garlic, peeled and roughly chopped along with the peeled tomatoes.
- Cook for 10 minutes over a medium heat.
- Add the vegetable stock. Bring just to the boil and add half the green cabbage, keeping to one side the greenest parts. Cook for another 30 minutes.
- Then add the chickpeas and remaining green cabbage and cook for 2 minutes.
- Season with salt, pepper, thyme and flat-leaved parsley.
Useful to know: This very thick soup is best eaten with a slice of toast.