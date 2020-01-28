RECIPES
Print This Post

Winter broth

January 29, 2020

Preparation time : 20 minutes. Cooking time 60 minutes. Peel and chop the carrots and celery into +- 2cm pieces. Cut the red onions into quarters. Heat the olive oil over a medium heat and brown the vegetables in a large pan, stirring them regularly.

For 4-6 servings, you’ll need : 

  • 3 red onions
  • 2 carrots
  • 1 small head of celery
  • 1 head of garlic
  • 500g tomatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 litre vegetable stock (or chicken)
  • 1 small green cabbage
  • 100g chickpeas, cooked
  • ½ bunch fresh thyme, or dried if preferred
  • ½ bunch flat-leaved parsley
  • Guérande sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, olive oil

Step by step

  • Peel and chop the carrots and celery into +- 2cm pieces. Cut the red onions into quarters.
  • Heat the olive oil over a medium heat and brown the vegetables in a large pan, stirring them regularly. This step will take +- 20 minutes but is really worth the effort.
  • Add the head of garlic, peeled and roughly chopped along with the peeled tomatoes.
  • Cook for 10 minutes over a medium heat.
  • Add the vegetable stock. Bring just to the boil and add half the green cabbage, keeping to one side the greenest parts. Cook for another 30 minutes.
  • Then add the chickpeas and remaining green cabbage and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Season with salt, pepper, thyme and flat-leaved parsley.

Useful to know: This very thick soup is best eaten with a slice of toast.