Prince Orloff – Fissler

Recipe for: 4 servings. Preparation time: 30 minutes. Meat cooking time: +- 1 hour. Dish cooking time: +- 20 minutes.

For 4 servings, you’ll need:

500g veal joint for roasting

8-10 large slices cooked ham

8-10 large cheese slices (Gruyère, Emmental, etc.)

Olive oil

Salt, black pepper

30g butter

20g flour

250ml milk

Crushed garlic, tarragon, grated nutmeg

Step by step:

Precook the meat

Preheat your oven to +- 90°C.

Add a little olive oil to the casserole and sear the whole joint on every side. Season with salt and black pepper on all sides. Cover with the lid and place the meat in the oven in the Fissler casserole. Using a meat thermometer, cook at a low temperature until the meat reaches a core temperature between 54°- 57°C. At this stage, the aim is not to overcook the meat.

Leave the meat to cool down entirely then cut it into slices +- 7mm thick. You can then either:

Completely slice up the joint which is very handy when it comes to serving the dish

Keep the shape of the joint by cutting the slices until 1 cm away from the bottom.

Make a light béchamel sauce:

Melt the butter and add the flour, stirring all the time with a wooden spoon. Gradually add the milk. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, garlic, tarragon and nutmeg. Adjust the seasoning and then leave to stand.

Assemble and cook the final dish:

Preheat your oven to 200°C.

Insert a slice of ham and a slice of cheese between each slice of the joint.

Add a little cooking juice from the precooking stage to the bottom of the Fissler casserole, stir in the béchamel sauce and combine well.

Place the joint onto the sauce. Roast in the oven for about 15 minutes. If you would like to brown the veal’s surface, place it under the grill for the final 5 minutes.