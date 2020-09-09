Gluten-Free Breakfast Muffins
Preparation time : 10 minutes &cooking time. Difficulty: 2/5. For 2 servings
Recipe
2 ripe bananas
1 egg
15g avocado oil
15g maple syrup
Vanilla (sugar or vanilla extract)
80g rolled oats
40g chickpea flour
20g buckwheat flour
10g flax seeds
10g pumpkin seeds, chopped
Cinnamon to taste (here ¼ teaspoon)
¼ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 generous pinch Guérande salt sea
20g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
20g chopped nuts, to taste (pecan nuts, hazelnuts, walnuts, etc.)
Preheat the oven to 180°C (not fan-assisted)
Step by step:
- Take a large bowl and using a fork mash the bananas until they resemble a slightly thick purée.
- Add the egg, avocado oil, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Whisk until the mixture has a smooth consistency.
- Add the rolled oats, buckwheat flour, chickpea flour, flax and pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt. Combine thoroughly.
- Fold in the dark chocolate and chopped nuts.
- Take a non-stick muffin tin, which you will still need to grease, using coconut oil, for example.
- Fill the muffin tin with the mixture (depending on your tin size, there will be 6-8 muffins).
- Bake for about 25 minutes.
- Decorate the muffins with the oats, nuts and seeds used in the recipe. To get them to stick to the muffins, you can, for example, brush the muffins with a little honey.
Bon appétit!