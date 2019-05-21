Apéritif Triangles

Preparation Time : 30 minutes. Vegetarien. For +/- 45 triangles. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients until you have a nice smooth dough.
For +/- 45 triangles, you’ll need:
- 100 g wheat flour
- 100 g butter, cold and finely diced
- 100 g Emmental, grated
- 1 pinch Cayenne pepper
Non-vegetarian option:
- 30 g anchovies, finely chopped
- 30 g olives, finely chopped
Vegetarian option:
- 30 g sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
- 30 g black olives, finely chopped
- 1 pinch salt, 12 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
Instructions:
- In a bowl, combine all the ingredients until you have a nice smooth dough
- Wrap the dough in cling film, squash it down and keep in the fridge for at least 30 minutes
- Using a rolling pan, roll out the dough until it is about 5 mm thick
- Cut the dough into 5 cm strips and then in two to make triangles
- Place your triangles on a baking sheet
- Bake in a preheated oven – 200°C – for 8 to 10 minutes
Tips:
- You can easily prepare your dough a day beforehand and keep it in the fridge
- Store the triangles in a metal biscuit tin
- Eat the triangles just as they are with your aperitif drinks, your shirt front won’t get dirty!
