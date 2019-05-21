RECIPES

Apéritif Triangles

May 22, 2019

Preparation Time : 30 minutes. Vegetarien. For +/- 45 triangles.

For +/- 45 triangles, you’ll need:

  • 100 g wheat flour
  • 100 g butter, cold and finely diced
  • 100 g Emmental, grated
  • 1 pinch Cayenne pepper

Non-vegetarian option:

  • 30 g anchovies, finely chopped
  • 30 g olives, finely chopped

Vegetarian option:

  • 30 g sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 30 g black olives, finely chopped      
  • 1 pinch salt, 12 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

Instructions:

  • In a bowl, combine all the ingredients until you have a nice smooth dough
  • Wrap the dough in cling film, squash it down and keep in the fridge for at least 30 minutes
  • Using a rolling pan, roll out the dough until it is about 5 mm thick
  • Cut the dough into 5 cm strips and then in two to make triangles
  • Place your triangles on a baking sheet
  • Bake in a preheated oven – 200°C – for 8 to 10 minutes

Tips:

  • You can easily prepare your dough a day beforehand and keep it in the fridge
  • Store the triangles in a metal biscuit tin
  • Eat the triangles just as they are with your aperitif drinks, your shirt front won’t get dirty! 